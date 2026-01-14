Roger Crawford brings nearly 60 years of technical and on-air experience in television and radio broadcasting, including work with a major sports network that took him to almost every state in the U.S. and several countries around the world. Throughout his career, radio has remained his first love, and after more than 30 years in the Park City area, he developed a deep affection for KPCW. Now mostly retired, he’s able to devote even more attention to what’s happening at the station.

Roger has volunteered with KPCW for about two decades, primarily supporting remote broadcasts. He occasionally steps into the studio for an air shift, but nothing compares to being out in the community with listeners. His favorite part of KPCW is its commitment to local news and programming. With one of the most diverse listening audiences around, he believes the more local the coverage, the better.