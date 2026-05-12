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This Green Earth

This Green Earth | May 12, 2026

By Claire Wiley,
Seth Arens
Published May 12, 2026 at 11:51 AM MDT

A proposed 40,000 acre AI data center in Box Elder County could become the largest in the world, but critics warn the environmental costs may be enormous. Associate Professor of Physics at the University of Utah, Dr. Robert Davies discusses the potential thermal footprint of the Box Elder County Stratos Project. (01:03)

Then Ecologist and Executive Director of Grow the Flow , Ben Abbott highlights the concerns over the Stratos Project’s massive power demands, potential impacts on the Great Salt Lake basin and how its thermal footprint could reshape the surrounding environment. (23:38)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Seth Arens
Seth Arens is the Utah Research Information Specialist for the Western Water Assessment. His work focuses on climate, air quality, water and ecosystem science, with research experience spanning Utah, Alaska and Greenland.
See stories by Seth Arens