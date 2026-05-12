This Green Earth | May 12, 2026
A proposed 40,000 acre AI data center in Box Elder County could become the largest in the world, but critics warn the environmental costs may be enormous. Associate Professor of Physics at the University of Utah, Dr. Robert Davies discusses the potential thermal footprint of the Box Elder County Stratos Project. (01:03)
Then Ecologist and Executive Director of Grow the Flow , Ben Abbott highlights the concerns over the Stratos Project’s massive power demands, potential impacts on the Great Salt Lake basin and how its thermal footprint could reshape the surrounding environment. (23:38)