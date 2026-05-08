Summit County resort Blue Sky Ranch ready to break ground on condos

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission gave the final approvals May 7 that Blue Sky Ranch needs before going vertical with the new condos.

Dubbed the Crescent Villas, commissioners originally permitted them in 2024.

The condos will be split into four buildings, about 3,000 square feet total, on 3 acres. A clubhouse will include a restaurant, spa and yoga facilities.

May 7, planners created lots for Blue Sky to build on. The resort’s Senior Vice President of Development, Roy Williams, said the approval will also let Blue Sky update Wanship’s “outdated” sewer infrastructure.

“We believe that we're good partners, good neighbors in the community,” he said at the meeting. “We employ several hundred people, and they may not come just from Wanship or Coalville or Kamas, but we are providing a needed employment base.”

Blue Sky has had to navigate turbulent relations with its neighbors as it expands.

More than a dozen people spoke out against plans for an upzone in 2024, which Blue Sky canceled in response. A few more complained about more development and the impact to wildlife at the hearing late on May 7.

Planning commissioner Alex Peterson noted the condos are already allowed under the resort’s existing development agreement. He implored Blue Sky to continue being responsive to the community.

“I get you’re standing on your property rights that have already been approved previously and are within the legal boundaries,” Peterson told Williams. “But I think tonight, just once again, really highlights good neighbors make things a little bit better.”

Wanship resident Scott Ward was one of those who pushed back against Blue Sky’s condos.

But he acknowledged some of the benefits the resort has offered locals over the years: cheaper gas at the Outpost and food from Gracie’s Farm, which doubles as a horse rescue.

“We could do worse for a neighbor,” Ward said. “I sort of feel like condos halfway up Lewis Peak … wouldn't be my preference. Eastern Summit County isn't a resort area. If you want to build condos on the top of Deer Valley, knock yourself out.”

The Crescent Villas were initially billed as hotel rooms but now will be sold like condos. Although their owners won’t be able to live there full-time, they’ll collect money through Blue Sky’s hotel rental program.