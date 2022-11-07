Cada Domingo | Claudia Benitez 11-06-22

Salt Lake Film Society celebrates 11 years of Filméxico at the Broadway Centre Cinemas with a series of full-length and short documentary films. Claudia Benítez Duarte joins us to discuss the history of the festival, talk about this year's film offerings, and much more. Filméxico is a collaboration between Salt Lake Film Society, Artes de México en Utah, and the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City

La Sociedad de Películas de Salt Lake (Salt Lake Film Society/SLFS) celebra 11 años de Filméxico en el Broadway Centre Cinemas con una serie de peliculas de largometraje y cortometraje. Claudia Benítez Duarte nos acompaña para discutir la historia del festival, hablar de las películas ofrecidas este año, y mucho más. Filméxico es una colaboración entre Salt Lake Film Society, Artes de México en Utah, y el Consulado de México en Salt Lake City

