Cool Science Radio | January 6, 2022

Today on Cool Science Radio :

A rebroadcast of the talk with journalist and author Stephen Kurczy, author of The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence. Deep in the Appalachian Mountains lies the last truly quiet town in America. Green Bank, West Virginia, is a place at once futuristic and old-fashioned: It’s home to the Green Bank Observatory, where astronomers search the depths of the universe using the latest technology, while schoolchildren go without WiFi or iPads. Tune in to hear how this little town muddles through its existence.

Then, do you suspect you have had asymptomatic Covid? Or simply wondering if you have antibodies or immunity against Covid? Dr. Joshua Gunn, Chief Scientific Officer at Ethos Research and Development. Ethos has developed a home test that will measure Covid immunity with the simple pinprick of your finger and a test that you can do at home before sending off for a result in 48 hours.