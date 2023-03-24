© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio | March 23, 2023

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Social Psychologist Sander van der Linden, known affectionately around the University of Cambridge, as the “defense against the dark arts teacher.” He shows how we can inoculate ourselves against misinformation in his new book, "Foolproof: Why Misinformation infects our Minds and How to Build Immunity." (0:59)

Then biologist Dr. Danielle Clode who studies the koala and writes on the topic about this marsupial (which is actually not a bear!) that eats only one food, one that is toxic! (26:17)

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
