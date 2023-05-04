© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | May 4, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie MullalyJohn Wells
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM MDT
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope observed Saturn on June 6.
NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC) and the OPAL Team, and J. DePasquale (STScI)
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope observed Saturn on June 6.

Astronomer Phil Plait introduces his new book "Under Alien Skies." Plait has worked as part of the Hubble Space Telescope team and is a public outreach advocate for NASA missions. He has an upcoming talk at Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City.

Then, when you think of NASA, you may think of mighty rockets, rovers and astronauts. What you may not know is that NASA is the home to the largest group of Earth scientists in the world, including NASA climate scientist Dr. Lesley Ott.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
John Wells
KPCW Co-Host
