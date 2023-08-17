© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | August 17, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM MDT
Wildfire wreckage is apparent on Thursday in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Wildfire wreckage is apparent on Thursday in Lahaina, Hawaii.

With the tragic wildfire in Hawaii, Cool Science Radio discusses the topic with journalist and host of the podcast, ”Fireline,” Justin Angle, who has written , "This Is Wildfire: How to Protect Yourself, Your Home, and Your Community in the Age of Heat." (2:14)

Then, allergy sufferers no longer have to be held hostage by their symptoms! We talk about some new treatments for environmental allergies and the prevention of progression from allergies to asthma with researcher and sought-after expert, Dr. Roberto Garcia. (26:16)

Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
