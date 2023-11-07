© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | November 2, 2023

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Dr. Dennis Charney discusses his new book, "Resilience: The Science of Mastering Life's Greatest Challenges," and shares the rapidly emerging scientific research behind what makes some of us able to navigate trauma more effectively than others. (0:59)

Then, Natural History Museum of Utah’s Tylor Birthisel joins the program. Tylor is the lab manager and fossil preparatory at NHMU. He shares his delight in the discovery of new dinosaurs and talks up the Behind the Scenes event at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Nov. 11 & 12. (25:21)

Cool Science Radio
Stay Connected
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek