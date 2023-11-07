Cool Science Radio | November 2, 2023

Dr. Dennis Charney discusses his new book, "Resilience: The Science of Mastering Life's Greatest Challenges," and shares the rapidly emerging scientific research behind what makes some of us able to navigate trauma more effectively than others. (0:59)

Then, Natural History Museum of Utah’s Tylor Birthisel joins the program. Tylor is the lab manager and fossil preparatory at NHMU. He shares his delight in the discovery of new dinosaurs and talks up the Behind the Scenes event at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Nov. 11 & 12. (25:21)

