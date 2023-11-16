Cool Science Radio | November 16, 2023

Katie Mullaly and Lynn Ware Peak speak with the most interesting mathematician and statistician you’ll ever talk to, Kit Yates. He discusses his book, "How to Expect the Unexpected?" Ever since the dawn of human civilization, we have been trying to make predictions about what the world has in store for us. For just as long, we have been getting it wrong. (00:48)

Then, local resident Karen Strauss spent her career in the nuclear energy arena. Is nuclear energy safe enough now use its potential? Hear all about it from a lifelong scientist. (23:45)