Cosmologist Roberto Trotta reveals how stargazing has shaped the course of human civilization in his new book, "Starborn: How the Stars Made Us (and Who We Would be Without Them)." (00:46)

Then, planetary scientist Dr. Sabine Stanley explores the beating heart of planets and what created them — from the building blocks of swirling cosmic dust, pebbles, and gas, to the birth of planets and the worlds we see today. (26:48)