© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | December 21, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Renowned cat behavior scientist Dr. Sarah Brown. Dr. Brown has been in the forefront of research on cat communication, studying how cats interact not only with each other, but with humans. (0:52)

Then, is it reasonable and responsible to talk about inhabiting other planets? We are joined by Zack Weinersmith, (WEE-ner) who has co-written a serious yet hilarious book called, "A City on Mars: Can we settle space, should we settle space, and have we really thought this through?" (26:22)

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly