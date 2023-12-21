Cool Science Radio | December 21, 2023

Renowned cat behavior scientist Dr. Sarah Brown. Dr. Brown has been in the forefront of research on cat communication, studying how cats interact not only with each other, but with humans. (0:52)

Then, is it reasonable and responsible to talk about inhabiting other planets? We are joined by Zack Weinersmith, (WEE-ner) who has co-written a serious yet hilarious book called, "A City on Mars: Can we settle space, should we settle space, and have we really thought this through?" (26:22)

