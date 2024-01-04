© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | January 4, 2024

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 4, 2024 at 4:46 PM MST
Physicist, professor and author Shohini Ghose illuminates the unsung heroines of math, physics, and science in her new book “Her Space, Her Time: How Trailblazing Women Scientists Decoded the Hidden Universe.” (1:02)

We have all seen the images FROM the James Webb Space Telescope, the galaxies, stars, and nebulas, but we haven’t really seen images OF the telescope. Science writer Chris Wanjek and NASA photographer Chris Gunn talk about their time documenting the building of the James Webb Space Telescope. (26:11)

