Cool Science Radio | January 18, 2024

Thomas Laakso is a former engineer in many different industries that focus on composites science and technology, and is now the Senior Vice President at DPS Skis. He talks about the ski technology industry and how DPS is making its business greener. (0:47)

Then, Thomas Quayle of the Clark Planetarium shares astronomical highlights we can look forward to in 2024. From a total solar eclipse visible in parts of the US, to comets, to meteor showers, and hopefully northern lights, 2024 will be delivering quite the show in the night sky. (27:46)