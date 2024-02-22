Cool Science Radio | February 22, 2024

Thanks to the work of researchers, including guest Sian Harding, and other scientists, we are beginning to understand more about the vital and exquisite organ - the heart. Sian Harding, Professor Emeritus of Cardiac Pharmacology at the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, discusses her new book, “The Exquisite Machine: The New Science of the Heart.” (0:49)

Then, in order for humans to survive, it begins with us starting to act with the rest of the biosphere, and each other, in accordance with Darwinian principles that center around figuring out survival. Daniel Brooks, Professor Emeritus at University of Toronto, and Salvatore Agosta, Associate Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, discuss their new book “Darwinian Survival Guide: Hope for the Twenty-First Century.” (25:08)