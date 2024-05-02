© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | May 2, 2024

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:24 PM MDT
Lee Billings, senior editor of "Scientific American" magazine, talks about the many fascinating elements of space: from solar storms, to space junk, and even to the possibility of a new planet. (1:02)

Then, local resident and CEO of TRS Group, Brett Trowbridge, tells how they use scientific innovation to clean up containments in the soil through thermal remediation. These are “forever chemical” contaminants that can be cleaned up at the site instead of being hauled away. (28:56)

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
