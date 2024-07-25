Cool Science Radio | July 25, 2024

In his book, “Extraterrestrial Languages," Daniel Oberhaus leads readers on a quest for extraterrestrial communication and considers how philosophy, linguistics, mathematics, science and art have informed the design, or maybe limited the effectiveness of our interstellar messaging. (0:57)

Then, Anna Abraham, Director of the Torrance Center for Creativity and Talent Development at the University of Georgia, explores the myths and truths of the creative brain. (26:37)