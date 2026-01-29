© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

'Dopamine lollipops' and other mysteries of neuro-based behavior

By Scott Greenberg
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:33 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover for "Brain Rules" by John Medina
Publisher: Pear Press

Dr. John Medina is a Seattle-based neuroscientist driven by a lifelong interest in how people behave. His research interests are the genetics of psychiatric disorders and figuring out ways to integrate the science of behavior with the practice of behaving. He has spent most of his professional life as a private research consultant, initially to investigators in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. His client base includes tech industries, governmental agencies, architectural firms, parenting programs, various education-related organizations and senior care professionals. He is the bestselling author of 11 books, including the New York Times bestseller "Brain Rules." The "Brain Rules" series has been translated into more than 30 languages and is utilized as textbooks at universities throughout the world. He is an affiliate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, in the Department of Bioengineering.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg