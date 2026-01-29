'Dopamine lollipops' and other mysteries of neuro-based behavior

Dr. John Medina is a Seattle-based neuroscientist driven by a lifelong interest in how people behave. His research interests are the genetics of psychiatric disorders and figuring out ways to integrate the science of behavior with the practice of behaving. He has spent most of his professional life as a private research consultant, initially to investigators in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. His client base includes tech industries, governmental agencies, architectural firms, parenting programs, various education-related organizations and senior care professionals. He is the bestselling author of 11 books, including the New York Times bestseller "Brain Rules." The "Brain Rules" series has been translated into more than 30 languages and is utilized as textbooks at universities throughout the world. He is an affiliate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, in the Department of Bioengineering.