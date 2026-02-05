© 2026 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Metamorphosis and the meaning of change

By Scott Greenberg
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:57 AM MST
Book cover for "Metamorphosis" by Oren Harman
Publisher: Basic Books

Author and science historian Oren Harman discusses his new book "Metamorphosis," a wide-ranging exploration of one of nature’s most astonishing and misunderstood processes.

Blending biology, history and art, Harman traces ideas of transformation from Aristotle to modern labs studying how a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. He explains why most animal species undergo metamorphosis, why such a costly process evolved, and why it’s so hard to define.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
