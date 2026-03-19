© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The rise of artificial biological intelligence

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:37 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Adrian Woolfson
Myla Thomas

Geneticist and biotech entrepreneur Adrian Woolfson discusses a major shift in biology: the ability to design and build entire genomes from scratch. He explains how advances in AI and synthetic genomics are turning biology into a predictive engineering discipline, what he calls artificial biological intelligence. The conversation explores how programmable biology could transform medicine, food systems and climate solutions. Woolfson also addresses the ethical and biosecurity challenges that come with the power to “write” life itself.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg