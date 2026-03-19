The rise of artificial biological intelligence

Geneticist and biotech entrepreneur Adrian Woolfson discusses a major shift in biology: the ability to design and build entire genomes from scratch. He explains how advances in AI and synthetic genomics are turning biology into a predictive engineering discipline, what he calls artificial biological intelligence. The conversation explores how programmable biology could transform medicine, food systems and climate solutions. Woolfson also addresses the ethical and biosecurity challenges that come with the power to “write” life itself.

