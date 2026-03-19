What 'little red dots' could reveal about the early universe

Science journalist Rebecca Boyle discusses a puzzling discovery from the James Webb Space Telescope: mysterious “Little Red Dots” spotted in the early universe. These compact, reddish objects appear about 600 million years after the Big Bang and then vanish roughly a billion years later, leaving scientists searching for answers. Boyle explores theories ranging from intensely star-forming galaxies to rapidly growing black holes—or even a previously unknown phase of black hole evolution. The conversation highlights how studying these objects offers a rare glimpse into the universe’s earliest chapters.

