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Cool Science Radio

What 'little red dots' could reveal about the early universe

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:36 AM MDT
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Randall Kahn

Science journalist Rebecca Boyle discusses a puzzling discovery from the James Webb Space Telescope: mysterious “Little Red Dots” spotted in the early universe. These compact, reddish objects appear about 600 million years after the Big Bang and then vanish roughly a billion years later, leaving scientists searching for answers. Boyle explores theories ranging from intensely star-forming galaxies to rapidly growing black holes—or even a previously unknown phase of black hole evolution. The conversation highlights how studying these objects offers a rare glimpse into the universe’s earliest chapters.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg