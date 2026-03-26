Turning curiosity into geologic insight

Utah’s landscape tells a story—of ancient lakes, shifting climates, and geologic forces that have shaped the West over thousands of years. Dr. Holly Godsey, a geologist and professor at the University of Utah, brings that story to life through her research on Lake Bonneville and the Great Basin. But her impact goes far beyond research. Godsey is deeply committed to science education, developing programs that help teachers get students out into the field to experience Utah’s geology firsthand, while also connecting scientists, educators, and lifelong learners through initiatives like the University’s Go Learn program.