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Cool Science Radio

Turning curiosity into geologic insight

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published March 26, 2026 at 11:16 AM MDT
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Photo of Holly Godsey in the field
Holly Godsey

Utah’s landscape tells a story—of ancient lakes, shifting climates, and geologic forces that have shaped the West over thousands of years. Dr. Holly Godsey, a geologist and professor at the University of Utah, brings that story to life through her research on Lake Bonneville and the Great Basin. But her impact goes far beyond research. Godsey is deeply committed to science education, developing programs that help teachers get students out into the field to experience Utah’s geology firsthand, while also connecting scientists, educators, and lifelong learners through initiatives like the University’s Go Learn program.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg