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Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Inside the world of advanced veterinary medicine

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
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Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl is the Chief Executive Officer at MedVet
MedVet
Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl is the Chief Executive Officer at MedVet

Linda Lehmkuhl, CEO of MedVet, shares insights from her career in veterinary medicine, including her early work in cardiology and her transition into leadership roles focused on expanding access to advanced care for animals. She explores the growing field of specialty veterinary medicine and how innovations in diagnostics, treatment and patient care are improving outcomes for pets. She also discusses the importance of maintaining a mission-driven culture in health care, supporting veterinary professionals and strengthening the human-animal bond.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg