Inside the world of advanced veterinary medicine

Linda Lehmkuhl, CEO of MedVet, shares insights from her career in veterinary medicine, including her early work in cardiology and her transition into leadership roles focused on expanding access to advanced care for animals. She explores the growing field of specialty veterinary medicine and how innovations in diagnostics, treatment and patient care are improving outcomes for pets. She also discusses the importance of maintaining a mission-driven culture in health care, supporting veterinary professionals and strengthening the human-animal bond.

