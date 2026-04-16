Artemis II and the return to the moon
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Science journalist Lee Billings, senior editor at Scientific American, discusses Artemis II, NASA’s mission sending astronauts around the Moon. As part of the Artemis program, it marks the first human journey beyond low-Earth orbit since the Apollo era. Billings breaks down the mission’s goals, technology and its role in plans to return to the Moon and eventually reach Mars. He also explores why this moment signals a renewed global push in space exploration.