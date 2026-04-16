© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Artemis II and the return to the moon

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:51 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Lee Billings with moon background
Lee Billings/Sebastian Moldoveanu
/
KPCW

Science journalist Lee Billings, senior editor at Scientific American, discusses Artemis II, NASA’s mission sending astronauts around the Moon. As part of the Artemis program, it marks the first human journey beyond low-Earth orbit since the Apollo era. Billings breaks down the mission’s goals, technology and its role in plans to return to the Moon and eventually reach Mars. He also explores why this moment signals a renewed global push in space exploration.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg