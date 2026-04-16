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Cool Science Radio

Searching for cosmic neutrinos deep beneath Antarctic ice

By Scott Greenberg
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:51 PM MDT
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University of Utah physicists Vedant Basu and Carsten Rott
Jennifer Wang/Carsten Rott
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KPCW
University of Utah physicists Vedant Basu and Carsten Rott

Physicists Vedant Basu and Carsten Rott of the University of Utah discuss new developments at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica. Buried deep in the South Pole ice, IceCube detects neutrinos—nearly massless particles that offer clues to some of the universe’s most extreme phenomena. The observatory is undergoing a major upgrade to improve detection and interpretation of these elusive signals. Basu and Rott explain how scientists are refining their understanding of the ice and developing new tools to reconstruct neutrino events more accurately.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
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