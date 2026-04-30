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Cool Science Radio

A strange discovery that challenges how galaxies form

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:59 PM MDT
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Luisa Buzzo
Robyn Lisone
/
Yale University Department of Astronomy
Luisa Buzzo

Astrophysicist and science journalist Maria Luísa Buzzo discusses galaxies that appear to contain little or no dark matter, challenging long-held theories of how galaxies form. Drawing from her Scientific American reporting, she explains how these unusual dwarf and ultradiffuse systems may have formed, including the “bullet dwarf” scenario where cosmic collisions strip away dark matter. The discovery is prompting scientists to rethink existing models and underscores how much remains unknown about the universe’s structure.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek