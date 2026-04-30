Why huge numbers matter more than you think

Mathematician and author Richard Elwes explores the strange and fascinating world of extremely large numbers. In his book "Huge Numbers: A Story of Counting Ambitiously, from 4 1/2 to Fish 7," he traces how humans throughout history have tried to understand quantities far beyond everyday experience, including concepts like googolplexes. He explains how these ideas, while abstract, shape fields like physics, computing and finance, and help us better understand the universe and our place in it.

