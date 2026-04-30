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Cool Science Radio

Why huge numbers matter more than you think

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:59 PM MDT
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Richard Elwes
University of Leeds
Richard Elwes

Mathematician and author Richard Elwes explores the strange and fascinating world of extremely large numbers. In his book "Huge Numbers: A Story of Counting Ambitiously, from 4 1/2 to Fish 7," he traces how humans throughout history have tried to understand quantities far beyond everyday experience, including concepts like googolplexes. He explains how these ideas, while abstract, shape fields like physics, computing and finance, and help us better understand the universe and our place in it.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg