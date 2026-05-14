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Cool Science Radio

What AI really means for businesses

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
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Kevin Williams, founder and CEO of Ascend AI Labs
John Burdick
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KPCW
Kevin Williams, founder and CEO of Ascend AI Labs

Kevin Williams, founder and CEO of Ascend AI Labs, discusses the evolving integration of AI in businesses and nonprofits. While many organizations are experimenting with AI, deeper integration is needed for true productivity gains. He emphasizes the importance of AI literacy within organizations and the need for human oversight to validate AI-generated information. Williams is involved with Utah's AI policy and the governor's Human Forward AI initiative, stressing the importance of workforce development and responsible AI adoption.

Website: ascendlabs.ai

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg