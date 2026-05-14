What AI really means for businesses

Kevin Williams, founder and CEO of Ascend AI Labs, discusses the evolving integration of AI in businesses and nonprofits. While many organizations are experimenting with AI, deeper integration is needed for true productivity gains. He emphasizes the importance of AI literacy within organizations and the need for human oversight to validate AI-generated information. Williams is involved with Utah's AI policy and the governor's Human Forward AI initiative, stressing the importance of workforce development and responsible AI adoption.

Website: ascendlabs.ai

