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Cool Science Radio

How AI is accelerating drug discovery

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
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Matthew Sigman, Distinguished Professor in Chemistry at the University of Utah
University of Utah
Matthew Sigman, Distinguished Professor in Chemistry at the University of Utah

University of Utah professor Matthew Sigman discusses how machine learning is changing the way scientists discover new medicines. Instead of relying on years of trial and error, researchers can now train models to predict how chemical reactions will behave, including the precise molecular structures that can determine whether a drug helps or harms. Sigman explains how this technology could dramatically speed up drug development while opening new possibilities in chemistry and medicine.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek