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Cool Science Radio

Listening to the universe: Radio astronomy and the invisible cosmos

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:58 AM MDT
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Astrophysicist Emma Chapman, author of “The Echoing Universe: How Radio Astronomy Helps Us See the Invisible Cosmos"
Dan Wray
Astrophysicist Emma Chapman, author of “The Echoing Universe: How Radio Astronomy Helps Us See the Invisible Cosmos"

Space may seem silent, but the universe is filled with signals that scientists can actually “listen” to. Astrophysicist Emma Chapman, author of “The Echoing Universe: How Radio Astronomy Helps Us See the Invisible Cosmos,” explains how radio astronomy reveals parts of the cosmos that light alone cannot detect. From probing the surface of Venus to studying the aftermath of the Big Bang, radio waves are helping researchers explore some of the universe’s biggest mysteries. The conversation also looks at the history of the field and the discoveries shaping our understanding of dark matter, dark energy and the first stars.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg