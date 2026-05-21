Listening to the universe: Radio astronomy and the invisible cosmos

Space may seem silent, but the universe is filled with signals that scientists can actually “listen” to. Astrophysicist Emma Chapman, author of “The Echoing Universe: How Radio Astronomy Helps Us See the Invisible Cosmos,” explains how radio astronomy reveals parts of the cosmos that light alone cannot detect. From probing the surface of Venus to studying the aftermath of the Big Bang, radio waves are helping researchers explore some of the universe’s biggest mysteries. The conversation also looks at the history of the field and the discoveries shaping our understanding of dark matter, dark energy and the first stars.