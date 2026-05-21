Musical daydreams and the science of getting lost in sound

What happens when a song suddenly pulls you into a memory, a feeling or an imagined world? Psychologist and music cognition researcher Elizabeth Hellmuth Margulis, author of “Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams,” explores why music can spark vivid inner experiences that many listeners surprisingly share. Drawing on neuroscience and psychology, she explains how musical daydreaming can boost creativity, memory and emotional well being. The conversation also looks at earworms, imagination and what music reveals about the way our minds work.