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Cool Science Radio

Musical daydreams and the science of getting lost in sound

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:58 AM MDT
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Elizabeth Hellmuth Margulis, author of “Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams”
Martin Miller
Elizabeth Hellmuth Margulis, author of “Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams”

What happens when a song suddenly pulls you into a memory, a feeling or an imagined world? Psychologist and music cognition researcher Elizabeth Hellmuth Margulis, author of “Transported: The Everyday Magic of Musical Daydreams,” explores why music can spark vivid inner experiences that many listeners surprisingly share. Drawing on neuroscience and psychology, she explains how musical daydreaming can boost creativity, memory and emotional well being. The conversation also looks at earworms, imagination and what music reveals about the way our minds work.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek