Can AI help save democracy?

Public trust in democratic institutions is under strain, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is adding both new opportunities and new concerns. Beth Simone Noveck, author of "Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy," discusses how AI can be used to strengthen democracy by making government more responsive, transparent and effective.

Drawing on her experience advising governments around the world, she shares examples of technology improving public services and civic participation. She also explores the risks of AI, from misinformation to concentrated power, and what it will take to ensure these tools serve the public good.