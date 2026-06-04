© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Can AI help save democracy?

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:07 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Beth Simone Noveck, author of “Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy”
Courtesy of Andrássy University Budapest
Beth Simone Noveck, author of “Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy”

Public trust in democratic institutions is under strain, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is adding both new opportunities and new concerns. Beth Simone Noveck, author of "Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy," discusses how AI can be used to strengthen democracy by making government more responsive, transparent and effective.

Drawing on her experience advising governments around the world, she shares examples of technology improving public services and civic participation. She also explores the risks of AI, from misinformation to concentrated power, and what it will take to ensure these tools serve the public good.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek