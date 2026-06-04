Shaping the future of AI in Utah, the United States

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming nearly every aspect of modern life, and Dr. Manish Parashar is helping lead that transformation. As the University of Utah's inaugural Chief AI Officer, he is guiding the university's AI strategy while advancing research, industry partnerships and responsible innovation.

With experience at the National Science Foundation and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Parashar brings a national perspective on the opportunities and challenges ahead. We discuss the future of AI, its impact on research and society, and how Utah is positioning itself at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field.