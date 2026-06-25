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Cool Science Radio

How GPS shaped the modern world

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:53 PM MDT
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Katherine Dunn
Ella Kemp
Katherine Dunn

Most of us rely on GPS every day without giving it much thought. But the technology that helps us navigate city streets, track deliveries and coordinate global networks began as a military tool designed for wartime precision. In this episode, journalist Katherine Dunn discusses her book, “Little Blue Dot: How GPS Shaped the Modern World,” and the remarkable story behind one of the most influential technologies of the modern era.

Dunn traces GPS from its origins during the Cold War to its transformation into a global system woven into nearly every aspect of daily life. The conversation explores how satellite navigation changed the way we travel, communicate and understand our place in the world, while also examining the technology’s role in international politics, climate research, artificial intelligence and global commerce.

The episode also considers the hidden vulnerabilities of GPS, our growing dependence on location-based technology and what the future may hold for a system that has fundamentally reshaped how humanity navigates both space and time.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek