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Cool Science Radio

Can virtual reality solve the skilled labor shortage?

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:39 PM MDT
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Doug Donovan, CEO at Interplay Learning
Interplay Learning
Doug Donovan, CEO at Interplay Learning

Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning, discusses how artificial intelligence is driving demand for a new generation of skilled data center technicians. He explains how virtual reality and immersive simulations are transforming workforce training by allowing workers to safely practice real-world tasks before working with live electrical systems and costly equipment. Donovan also explores how these technologies can speed up training, improve safety and help address critical labor shortages across the industry.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg