Can virtual reality solve the skilled labor shortage?
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Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning, discusses how artificial intelligence is driving demand for a new generation of skilled data center technicians. He explains how virtual reality and immersive simulations are transforming workforce training by allowing workers to safely practice real-world tasks before working with live electrical systems and costly equipment. Donovan also explores how these technologies can speed up training, improve safety and help address critical labor shortages across the industry.