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Cool Science Radio

Keeping patients safe and warm during surgery

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:35 PM MDT
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Adam Hauke, global director of product strategy and innovation at Gentherm Medical
Gentherm
Adam Hauke, global director of product strategy and innovation at Gentherm Medical

Most people associate heated seats and steering wheels with comfort on a cold winter day, but similar technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern medicine. In this episode, Adam Hauke, global director of product strategy and innovation at Gentherm Medical, explains how advances in temperature management are helping improve patient safety during surgery.

Hauke discusses the science behind maintaining a patient's core body temperature in the operating room, why even small drops in temperature can increase the risk of complications and how new technologies are being designed to address multiple safety challenges at once. He also explores the engineering behind the ThermAffyx Patient Safety System, an innovative device developed to help keep patients both warm and securely positioned during complex surgical procedures.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg