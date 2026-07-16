Keeping patients safe and warm during surgery

Most people associate heated seats and steering wheels with comfort on a cold winter day, but similar technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern medicine. In this episode, Adam Hauke, global director of product strategy and innovation at Gentherm Medical, explains how advances in temperature management are helping improve patient safety during surgery.

Hauke discusses the science behind maintaining a patient's core body temperature in the operating room, why even small drops in temperature can increase the risk of complications and how new technologies are being designed to address multiple safety challenges at once. He also explores the engineering behind the ThermAffyx Patient Safety System, an innovative device developed to help keep patients both warm and securely positioned during complex surgical procedures.

