Reproduction in nature is far more varied and surprising than many people realize. In this episode, Lixing Sun, distinguished research professor at Central Washington University and author of “On the Origin of Sex: The Weird and Wonderful Science of Reproduction,” explores the remarkable ways plants, animals and other organisms reproduce—and what these strategies reveal about evolution.

Sun discusses the incredible diversity of reproductive systems found throughout nature, from organisms with dozens of mating types to species capable of reproducing without a mate. He explains how examples such as sequential sex changes in clownfish, temperature-dependent sex reversal in bearded dragons and parthenogenesis in certain reptiles and birds challenge many common assumptions about reproduction.

Drawing on decades of research in evolutionary biology and animal behavior, Sun examines why so many different reproductive strategies have evolved and how they help species survive in changing environments.