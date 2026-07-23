The ripple effect of saving a life

Every day, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, dispatchers and bystanders make split-second decisions that can mean the difference between life and death. In this episode, veteran firefighter-paramedic Brad Newbury and EMT Kiera Newbury discuss the stories behind their book, “The Saved Effect,” and explore the lasting impact of emergency medical care.

Drawing on decades of experience in emergency response, the Newburys explain why early CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are so critical during cardiac emergencies. They also discuss the vital role of emergency dispatchers, evolving emergency response technology and the importance of giving ordinary people the confidence to act before first responders arrive.