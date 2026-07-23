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Cool Science Radio

The ripple effect of saving a life

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published July 23, 2026 at 11:41 AM MDT
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Kiera and Brad Newbury, authors of “The Saved Effect”
Cathy Broderick
Kiera and Brad Newbury, authors of “The Saved Effect”

Every day, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, dispatchers and bystanders make split-second decisions that can mean the difference between life and death. In this episode, veteran firefighter-paramedic Brad Newbury and EMT Kiera Newbury discuss the stories behind their book, “The Saved Effect,” and explore the lasting impact of emergency medical care.

Drawing on decades of experience in emergency response, the Newburys explain why early CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are so critical during cardiac emergencies. They also discuss the vital role of emergency dispatchers, evolving emergency response technology and the importance of giving ordinary people the confidence to act before first responders arrive.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg