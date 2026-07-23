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Cool Science Radio

The story of birds from dinosaurs to today

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published July 23, 2026 at 1:38 PM MDT
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Steve Brusatte, paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh and author of “The Story of Birds: A New History from Their Dinosaur Origins to the Present”
Royal Society of Edinburgh
Steve Brusatte, paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh and author of “The Story of Birds: A New History from Their Dinosaur Origins to the Present”

Birds are among the most familiar animals on Earth, yet their story stretches back more than 150 million years to the age of the dinosaurs. In this episode, Steve Brusatte, paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh and author of “The Story of Birds: A New History from Their Dinosaur Origins to the Present,” traces the extraordinary evolution of birds from feathered dinosaurs to the more than 10,000 species alive today.

Brusatte explains how discoveries of spectacular fossils have revealed that birds are, in fact, living dinosaurs. He discusses how feathers first evolved for warmth and display long before they were adapted for flight, why birds alone survived the asteroid impact that wiped out the rest of the dinosaurs and how they rapidly diversified into the incredible variety of species we see today.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg