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Cool Science Radio

How data is transforming care in nursing homes

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:53 PM MDT
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Landon Gibb, SVP of Technology and Systems at PACS Group
Photo courtesy of PACS Group
Landon Gibb, SVP of Technology and Systems at PACS Group

Healthcare innovation isn't just about AI, robotics or breakthrough treatments. Some of the biggest advances are happening behind the scenes in post-acute care. Landon Gibb, senior vice president of technology and systems at PACS Group, discusses how AI, predictive analytics and a new data platform are helping skilled nursing facilities improve care, identify risks earlier and make better decisions for patients and caregivers alike.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg