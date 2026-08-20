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Cool Science Radio

The science of opera: Sound, resonance and the human voice

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:50 AM MDT
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Park City Opera co-founders Lena Goldstein and Ben Beckman
KPCW
Park City Opera co-founders Lena Goldstein and Ben Beckman

In this conversation, Park City Opera co-founders Ben Beckman and Lena Goldstein explore the science behind the operatic voice and the musical world of "Romeo and Juliet." Ben takes us into the physics of sound: vibration, frequency, harmonics, acoustics, and why a singer’s voice can fill a concert hall without amplification. Lena explores the biology of singing, from the vocal folds and breath to the resonating spaces in the head and chest that help transform air into a powerful, expressive sound.

Along the way, they’ll unpack questions that sit at the intersection of science and art: Why do two people singing the same note sound completely different? What actually happens inside the body when someone sings? Why does a voice carry across a room? What does “resonance” really mean — both scientifically and musically? And why can certain sounds trigger such an immediate emotional response?

Using Park City Opera’s upcoming "Romeo and Juliet" as a jumping-off point, the conversation reveals the hidden science behind one of the oldest forms of musical storytelling — and how physics and physiology help turn Shakespeare’s famous love story into sound.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg