© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Why science needs uncertainty

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:48 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Stuart Firestein, Professor of Neuroscience at Columbia University and author of "It Could Be Otherwise: Science in the Age of Uncertainty"
Eileen M. Barroso
Stuart Firestein, Professor of Neuroscience at Columbia University and author of "It Could Be Otherwise: Science in the Age of Uncertainty"

Science is often presented as a search for definitive answers. But Stuart Firestein argues that uncertainty and unanswered questions are not weaknesses of science — they're what make discovery possible.

Firestein, a professor of neuroscience at Columbia University and author of "It Could Be Otherwise: Science in the Age of Uncertainty," discusses how changing the way we think about uncertainty could help strengthen public trust in science. He argues that science is less about accumulating absolute truths and more about expanding what is possible by asking better questions.

The conversation explores how curiosity, uncertainty and even failure drive scientific progress, and why those ideas matter at a time when misinformation and skepticism are challenging public understanding of science.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg