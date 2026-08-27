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Cool Science Radio

Why some pain treatments work in mice but not in people

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:57 AM MDT
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Carleton University neuroscientist Michael Hildebrand
Carleton University
Carleton University neuroscientist Michael Hildebrand

Why do promising pain treatments sometimes work in laboratory animals but fail when tested in people? New research from neuroscientist Michael Hildebrand is helping explain the gap. Hildebrand, a professor at Carleton University, discusses research examining pain-processing receptors in the spinal cords of mice, rats and humans. The study found important differences between species, as well as unexpected changes in pain circuits as they develop from adolescence into adulthood. He explains how these findings could improve the way scientists study chronic pain and develop new treatments.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg