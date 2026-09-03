Gene editing could change the fight against cancer

Gene editing has transformed the way scientists can study DNA, but its potential impact may be even greater in the treatment of cancer. Raj Chari, laboratory director and senior investigator at the Frederick National Laboratory, discusses how researchers are using gene-editing technology to better understand cancer and develop new therapeutic approaches.

Chari was an early researcher in CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing during his postdoctoral work at Harvard Medical School. He explains how gene editing is used in the lab today, its strongest applications in cancer research, and where the technology could eventually make a difference for patients.

The conversation also explores the challenges of bringing gene editing into clinical care, including the technical and safety hurdles researchers must overcome before these powerful tools can become widely used treatments.

