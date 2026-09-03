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Cool Science Radio

How gambling pioneers helped shape modern computing

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 3, 2026 at 2:49 PM MDT
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Kit Chellel, author of "Lucky Devils: The True Story of Three Rebel Gamblers Who Beat the Odds and Changed the Game"
Kevin Baker
Kit Chellel, author of "Lucky Devils: The True Story of Three Rebel Gamblers Who Beat the Odds and Changed the Game"

Long before smartphones and prediction markets, a group of gamblers was using mathematics, computing and engineering to gain an edge over casinos. Their experiments would push the limits of technology decades before many of those tools became commonplace.

Bloomberg investigative journalist Kit Chellel discusses his book "Lucky Devils: The True Story of Three Rebel Gamblers Who Beat the Odds and Changed the Game." Chellel tells the story of gamblers who built hidden computers to predict roulette outcomes, developed early poker programs and used mainframes to dominate sports betting.

The conversation explores how the pursuit of an edge in gambling helped drive innovations in computing and artificial intelligence, and why some of the techniques developed by these early “advantage players” foreshadow technologies that are now transforming the world.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek