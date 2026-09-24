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Cool Science Radio

Gravitational waves are revealing a hidden universe

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:21 PM MDT
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Gabriele Vajente, deputy chief engineer at Caltech's LIGO Laboratory
California Institute of Technology
Gabriele Vajente, deputy chief engineer at Caltech's LIGO Laboratory

More than a century ago, Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational waves, ripples in spacetime produced by some of the universe's most violent events. It took scientists nearly 100 years to develop technology sensitive enough to detect them.

Gabriele Vajente, deputy chief engineer at Caltech's LIGO Laboratory, tells the story of how gravitational waves were discovered and the extraordinary engineering that made it possible. With more than 20 years of experience building LIGO's instruments, Vajente explains how researchers can detect signals far fainter than anything humans could otherwise measure.

The conversation explores what gravitational waves have revealed about black holes and neutron stars, the people and technologies behind the discoveries, and what scientists hope to learn as LIGO prepares to resume observations following a major series of upgrades.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg