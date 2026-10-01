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Cool Science Radio

How technology transforms society and disrupts industries

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published October 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM MDT
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Jeffrey Cole, founding director of the Center for the Digital Future at USC Annenberg
Jeffrey Cole
Jeffrey Cole, founding director of the Center for the Digital Future at USC Annenberg

Technological change can transform entire industries and reshape everyday life, sometimes in ways that are difficult to predict. But why do some organizations adapt while others are caught off guard?

Jeffrey Cole, founding director of the Center for the Digital Future at USC Annenberg, discusses more than three decades of research into technology, media and social change. Cole founded the World Internet Project, a 27-year study spanning 35 countries, and has advised government leaders and major technology and media companies.

Cole shares surprising stories of how familiar brands such as Play-Doh, Nintendo, and Fujifilm found new paths, while exploring technologies that have dramatically changed society, including air conditioning, elevators, compact motors and steel. He also discusses recent research suggesting Americans are becoming more skeptical about new technology and what that shift could mean for the digital future.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg