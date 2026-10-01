How technology transforms society and disrupts industries

Technological change can transform entire industries and reshape everyday life, sometimes in ways that are difficult to predict. But why do some organizations adapt while others are caught off guard?

Jeffrey Cole, founding director of the Center for the Digital Future at USC Annenberg, discusses more than three decades of research into technology, media and social change. Cole founded the World Internet Project, a 27-year study spanning 35 countries, and has advised government leaders and major technology and media companies.

Cole shares surprising stories of how familiar brands such as Play-Doh, Nintendo, and Fujifilm found new paths, while exploring technologies that have dramatically changed society, including air conditioning, elevators, compact motors and steel. He also discusses recent research suggesting Americans are becoming more skeptical about new technology and what that shift could mean for the digital future.