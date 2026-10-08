© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How autonomous mowers are making dangerous jobs safer

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published October 8, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Michael Brandt, co-founder and CEO of RC Mowers
RC Mowers
Michael Brandt, co-founder and CEO of RC Mowers

Mowing steep highway embankments, airport grounds and other difficult terrain can be dangerous work, and finding people willing to do those jobs can be a challenge. Robotics could offer a safer way to get the work done.

Michael Brandt, co-founder and CEO of RC Mowers, discusses the development of remote-operated and autonomous mowers designed for hazardous environments. A former aerospace engineer at Lockheed Martin, Brandt explains how his experience in engineering led him to develop technology aimed at solving practical problems in landscaping.

Brandt describes how the machines use RTK GPS for precise positioning and LiDAR to detect obstacles, while navigating the unpredictable conditions of outdoor environments. He also discusses the challenges of building autonomous machines for unstructured terrain, the role of robotics in addressing labor shortages and how the technology could expand to new applications in the future.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg