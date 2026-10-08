How autonomous mowers are making dangerous jobs safer

Mowing steep highway embankments, airport grounds and other difficult terrain can be dangerous work, and finding people willing to do those jobs can be a challenge. Robotics could offer a safer way to get the work done.

Michael Brandt, co-founder and CEO of RC Mowers, discusses the development of remote-operated and autonomous mowers designed for hazardous environments. A former aerospace engineer at Lockheed Martin, Brandt explains how his experience in engineering led him to develop technology aimed at solving practical problems in landscaping.

Brandt describes how the machines use RTK GPS for precise positioning and LiDAR to detect obstacles, while navigating the unpredictable conditions of outdoor environments. He also discusses the challenges of building autonomous machines for unstructured terrain, the role of robotics in addressing labor shortages and how the technology could expand to new applications in the future.