© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

What massive stars reveal about the early universe

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:26 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Grace Telford, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah
University of Utah
Grace Telford, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah

The earliest galaxies observed by the James Webb Space Telescope are challenging astronomers' understanding of how the universe evolved. New research suggests that the massive stars inside these galaxies may hold important clues.

Grace Telford, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah, joins Cool Science Radio to discuss TEMPOS, a Hubble Space Telescope survey of 29 massive stars in nearby, extremely metal-poor galaxies. The study found that the stars have unexpectedly weak winds, especially at the lowest levels of metallicity, offering new insight into how stars lose mass and evolve.

Telford explains how the findings could change models of massive stars and help scientists understand their influence on the galaxies around them. The conversation also explores how astronomers use nearby galaxies to study conditions in the early universe and how combining Hubble observations with data from other powerful telescopes could reveal even more about the origins of galaxies.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg