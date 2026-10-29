Can math help you win at games and puzzles?

What if a little math could help you solve Sudoku more easily, choose better Wordle guesses or make your money last longer at a casino? Mathematician Arthur Benjamin shows how mathematical principles can uncover strategies, surprising patterns and hidden paradoxes in games and puzzles.

Benjamin, the Smallwood Family Professor of Mathematics at Harvey Mudd College and a New York Times bestselling author, joins Cool Science Radio to discuss his book "How to Win: A Mathematical Approach to Games and Puzzles." A backgammon grandmaster and magician, Benjamin makes complex ideas accessible, demonstrating how mathematical tools can improve the way we approach familiar challenges.

The conversation explores how probability, logic and strategic thinking can help players make better choices, why some games reward skill more than luck, and how the same principles apply to everyday decisions. Benjamin explains that math isn't just about finding answers. It can also help us recognize patterns, evaluate risks and think in new ways.